Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $54.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,833,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

