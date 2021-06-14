Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $188,299.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

