Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 307,750 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,750 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

