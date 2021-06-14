First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:FMY opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.