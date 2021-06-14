First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE:FMY opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.