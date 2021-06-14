C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Up 273.7% in May

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the May 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBNT opened at $0.03 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

