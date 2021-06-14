Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$10.71

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$801.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.