Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

CSIQ stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.