Comparing Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) & Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and Radius Global Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners 0 2 0 1 2.67 Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners and Radius Global Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners 58.44% 9.95% 2.56% Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners and Radius Global Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners $58.84 million 5.72 $29.09 million $0.34 38.85 Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.58 -$175.91 million N/A N/A

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries. Its real property interests primarily include long-term and perpetual easements, tenant lease assignments, fee simple properties, and infrastructure assets. The company also owns various interests in receivables associated with related assets. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

