Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Herman Miller by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

