Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Premier Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

