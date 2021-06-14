First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Position Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $33.25 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

