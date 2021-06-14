Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.15 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

