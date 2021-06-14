Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

