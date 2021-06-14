8,093 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

