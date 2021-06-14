Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

