Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,642 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 894.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

NYSE MOH opened at $248.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.26. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.