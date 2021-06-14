Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

