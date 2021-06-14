Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Short Interest Update

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chilco River stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Chilco River has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

