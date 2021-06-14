Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 305.0%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.4508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

