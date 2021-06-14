John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTO opened at $39.59 on Monday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

