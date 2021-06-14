Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,400 shares, a growth of 320.1% from the May 13th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,398.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DWHHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

