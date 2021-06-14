FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,650 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.72 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

