ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

