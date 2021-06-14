Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OMTK stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Omnitek Engineering has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.
Omnitek Engineering Company Profile
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.