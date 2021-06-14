Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OMTK stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Omnitek Engineering has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

