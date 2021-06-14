Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.77 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
