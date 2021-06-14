Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.77 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 691,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

