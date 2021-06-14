Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expands By 73.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVPH opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

