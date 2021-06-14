iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $261.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

