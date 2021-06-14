U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

USB stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.