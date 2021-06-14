FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $14,512,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $156.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

