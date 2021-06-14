The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

About The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

