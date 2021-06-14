The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $16.56.
About The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
