Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

