Credit Suisse Group Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $51.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,732 shares of company stock worth $9,150,156 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $92,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

