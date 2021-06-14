American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.