Argent Trust Co Purchases 332 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

