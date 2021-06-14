Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $135.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

