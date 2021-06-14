MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,855 shares of company stock worth $5,650,470. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

