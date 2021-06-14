iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 276,682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.