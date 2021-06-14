L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.30 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

