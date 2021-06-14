Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.2% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

