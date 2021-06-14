Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $397.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

