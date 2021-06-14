Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

