White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duluth by 72.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

