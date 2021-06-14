White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.90 on Monday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.