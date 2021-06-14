Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $284.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.