Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NYSE:DAR opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.