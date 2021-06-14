Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

RVI stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

