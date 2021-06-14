Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

