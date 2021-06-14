IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $241.79 Average PT from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of IQV opened at $243.44 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

