Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Target Price at $79.50

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 240.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $251,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

