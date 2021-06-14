Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $276,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $424.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

